White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC increased its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 46,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 90,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 54,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SGOL opened at $32.42 on Friday. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.13 and a fifty-two week high of $32.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.96 and a 200-day moving average of $30.27.

About abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

