White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:VCEB)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:VCEB – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VCEB. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $94,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $167,000. Betterment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, XY Planning Network Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $235,000.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $63.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.55. Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.36 and a fifty-two week high of $65.30.

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (VCEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg MSCI US Corp SRI Select index. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade corporate bonds of varying maturities, selected based on certain ESG traits provided by MSCI ESG research. VCEB was launched on Sep 22, 2020 and is managed by Vanguard.

