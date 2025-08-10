White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Has $1.21 Million Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,488,275,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,892,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,425,259,000 after purchasing an additional 5,708,115 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 65,310.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,113,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,454,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107,350 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 123.1% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,109,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,008,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819,065 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,472,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,008,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703,613 shares during the period. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV opened at $640.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $619.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $590.11. The company has a market capitalization of $645.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $484.00 and a 1 year high of $642.94.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

