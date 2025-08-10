White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Has $21.97 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 299,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,229 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up approximately 3.9% of White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $21,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 245,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,054,000 after purchasing an additional 24,006 shares during the last quarter. Darrow Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Darrow Company Inc. now owns 129,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,511,000 after purchasing an additional 4,257 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,233,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,582,692,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139,203 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 37,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth $258,000.

NASDAQ:BND opened at $73.42 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $71.10 and a twelve month high of $75.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.83.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.2419 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

