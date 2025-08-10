White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,739 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $8,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $908,000. True North Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $5,134,000. Johnson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $366,000. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 3,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, NWK Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 26.4% in the first quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 3,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. 75.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $445.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $116.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $423.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $395.43. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $308.67 and a one year high of $448.79.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

