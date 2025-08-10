White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Purchases 1,535 Shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the period. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $7,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGM. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 182.1% in the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 342,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,063,000 after purchasing an additional 221,155 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 429,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,918,000 after purchasing an additional 133,142 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 1,024.6% in the 1st quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 124,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,309,000 after purchasing an additional 113,640 shares during the period. Shira Ridge Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,859,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,912,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $297,381,000 after purchasing an additional 70,407 shares during the period.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Price Performance

Shares of IGM opened at $117.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 1.18. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a one year low of $76.26 and a one year high of $118.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.03.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

