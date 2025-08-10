White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 436.6% in the 1st quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.2%

NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $138.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $138.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.60. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $99.85 and a twelve month high of $143.83. The stock has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.10.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

