White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,047 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 346.7% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2,193.3% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. 90.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $104.02 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.29 and a 1 year high of $108.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.75.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

