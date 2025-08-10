White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,552 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,552 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3,666.7% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $26.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $70.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.87 and its 200 day moving average is $26.90. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $23.87 and a 52 week high of $29.72.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

