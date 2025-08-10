White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,725 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 317,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,725 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up 4.5% of White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $25,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 61,050,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,762,539,000 after acquiring an additional 9,313,379 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,568,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,362,000 after purchasing an additional 28,507 shares during the period. American Family Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 244.9% during the 4th quarter. American Family Investments Inc. now owns 5,042,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580,000 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 4,323,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,268,000 after purchasing an additional 412,600 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,237,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,577,000 after purchasing an additional 185,476 shares during the period.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%
VCSH opened at $79.38 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $77.58 and a one year high of $79.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.77.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
