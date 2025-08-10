White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,725 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 317,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,725 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up 4.5% of White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $25,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 61,050,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,762,539,000 after acquiring an additional 9,313,379 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,568,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,362,000 after purchasing an additional 28,507 shares during the period. American Family Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 244.9% during the 4th quarter. American Family Investments Inc. now owns 5,042,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580,000 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 4,323,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,268,000 after purchasing an additional 412,600 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,237,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,577,000 after purchasing an additional 185,476 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%

VCSH opened at $79.38 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $77.58 and a one year high of $79.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.77.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2972 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.