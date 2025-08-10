White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Sells 176 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Barn Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 6,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. LMG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Lauer Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Lauer Wealth LLC now owns 7,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 5,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $110.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.82. The company has a market cap of $80.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $89.22 and a 12-month high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

