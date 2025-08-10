White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Sells 965 Shares of iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 965 shares during the quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 808,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,737,000 after buying an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,359,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 479,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,506,000 after buying an additional 7,301 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 475,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,281,000 after buying an additional 50,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 466,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,720,000 after buying an additional 25,080 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:ICF opened at $59.93 on Friday. iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $52.76 and a 1-year high of $67.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 35.35 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

