William Blair Estimates DoorDash’s Q4 Earnings (NASDAQ:DASH)

DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) – William Blair dropped their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for DoorDash in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 7th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.66. The consensus estimate for DoorDash’s current full-year earnings is $2.22 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for DoorDash’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.09 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $272.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $191.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:DASH opened at $259.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.00 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.72. DoorDash has a 1 year low of $121.44 and a 1 year high of $278.15.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. DoorDash had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DASH. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in DoorDash in the first quarter valued at $25,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in DoorDash in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in DoorDash in the first quarter valued at $27,000. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new position in DoorDash in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 55.6% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stanley Tang sold 45,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.69, for a total value of $10,929,732.90. Following the transaction, the director owned 26,070 shares in the company, valued at $6,274,788.30. The trade was a 63.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Prabir Adarkar sold 62,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.67, for a total transaction of $12,619,652.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 942,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,027,419.18. The trade was a 6.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 583,537 shares of company stock worth $133,720,004 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

