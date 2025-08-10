William Blair Issues Negative Estimate for Novanta Earnings

Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report) – William Blair reduced their FY2026 EPS estimates for Novanta in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 5th. William Blair analyst B. Drab now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $3.81 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.21. The consensus estimate for Novanta’s current full-year earnings is $3.03 per share.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Novanta had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The business had revenue of $241.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd.

Novanta Price Performance

NASDAQ NOVT opened at $115.67 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Novanta has a 12-month low of $98.76 and a 12-month high of $186.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.04 and a beta of 1.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Novanta

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summitry LLC increased its position in shares of Novanta by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Novanta by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Novanta by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Novanta by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey increased its position in shares of Novanta by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 8,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. 98.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Novanta

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

Featured Stories

