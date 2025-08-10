Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:ASHR) Shares Bought by Rovida Investment Management Ltd

Rovida Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:ASHR – Free Report) by 66.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF comprises 2.1% of Rovida Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Rovida Investment Management Ltd owned about 0.37% of Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF worth $6,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $413,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 62,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $5,016,000. Delphi Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF by 107.2% in the 1st quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 288,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,656,000 after purchasing an additional 149,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF by 458.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,742,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $99,053,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072,053 shares during the last quarter.

Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF Price Performance

ASHR stock opened at $28.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.90. Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF has a 12 month low of $22.44 and a 12 month high of $35.72. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.46.

About Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF

The Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF (ASHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the China Shenzhen SE \u002F CSI 300 index. The fund tracks an index of the 300 largest and most liquid Chinese shares traded on the Shanghai and Shenzhen exchanges. The fund holds physical China A-shares.

