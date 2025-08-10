Zacks Research Has Bearish Outlook for IRWD FY2027 Earnings

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research reduced their FY2027 earnings estimates for shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 5th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.02). The consensus estimate for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $0.10 per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on IRWD. Citizens Jmp cut shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Leerink Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $1.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $0.70 price target (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.94.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $145.14 million, a P/E ratio of -17.93 and a beta of 0.33. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $5.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.17.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $85.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.02 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a negative return on equity of 2.45%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $68,000.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

