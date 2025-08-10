Zacks Research Predicts Lamb Weston’s Q3 Earnings (NYSE:LW)

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Free Report) – Zacks Research cut their Q3 2026 earnings per share estimates for Lamb Weston in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 6th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.13. The consensus estimate for Lamb Weston’s current full-year earnings is $3.10 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Lamb Weston’s Q4 2026 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $4.13 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Lamb Weston from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Lamb Weston from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Wall Street Zen raised Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lamb Weston from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $56.00 target price on Lamb Weston and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.40.

Shares of NYSE LW opened at $51.46 on Friday. Lamb Weston has a fifty-two week low of $47.87 and a fifty-two week high of $83.98. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.08.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.23. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 1st. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 58.96%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 291.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 391,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,310,000 after buying an additional 291,700 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 93,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,822,000 after purchasing an additional 26,472 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 47,798 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,609 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 127,901 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,632,000 after purchasing an additional 55,139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

