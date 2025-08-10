Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Price Target Raised to $6.00

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Free Report) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Zevia PBC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, August 4th.

Shares of Zevia PBC stock opened at $3.31 on Thursday. Zevia PBC has a fifty-two week low of $0.81 and a fifty-two week high of $4.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.67 million, a P/E ratio of -15.05 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.83.

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. Zevia PBC had a negative net margin of 8.97% and a negative return on equity of 27.86%. The firm had revenue of $44.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.63 million. On average, analysts expect that Zevia PBC will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zevia PBC by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 539,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,177 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Zevia PBC by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 21,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 6,610 shares in the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey bought a new position in shares of Zevia PBC in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Zevia PBC in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Zevia PBC in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.21% of the company’s stock.

Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated beverages in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, and kidz drinks. The company offers its products through a network of food, drug, warehouse club, mass, natural, convenience, and e-commerce channels, as well as grocery distributors and natural product stores and specialty outlets.

