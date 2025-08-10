Zevra Therapeutics (ZVRA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q2 2025 earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 12th. Analysts expect Zevra Therapeutics to post earnings of $0.65 per share and revenue of $22.49 million for the quarter.

Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $20.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.96 million. Zevra Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 201.05% and a negative net margin of 226.78%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. On average, analysts expect Zevra Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Zevra Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ZVRA stock opened at $12.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.42 and a 200 day moving average of $8.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $657.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.87. Zevra Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.19 and a 1 year high of $13.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZVRA. Wall Street Zen lowered Zevra Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 20th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Zevra Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Zevra Therapeutics from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zevra Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 31,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Zevra Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Zevra Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 35.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zevra Therapeutics

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company develops its products through Ligand Activated Therapy platform. Its lead product candidate is KP1077, consisting of KP1077IH, which is under Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic hypersomnia, and KP1077N, which is under Phase ½ clinical trial to treat narcolepsy.

