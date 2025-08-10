Zions Bancorporation National Association UT Buys Shares of 15,000 JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 6,084.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,460,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,292,000 after purchasing an additional 7,339,853 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,537,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,903,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,174,000 after purchasing an additional 778,433 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,611,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,911,000 after purchasing an additional 774,664 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,346,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,631,000 after purchasing an additional 714,849 shares during the period.

JEPI opened at $56.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.94 and a 1-year high of $60.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.61.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

