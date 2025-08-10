Zions Bancorporation National Association UT Buys Shares of 2,625 SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDY. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 94.3% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,692 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 244.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,848,000 after acquiring an additional 7,287 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $9,797,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

MDY opened at $571.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $569.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $553.76. The company has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $458.82 and a 1 year high of $624.13.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

