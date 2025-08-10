Zions Bancorporation National Association UT Invests $1.18 Million in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,176,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 137.5% in the first quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 118.5% during the first quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. now owns 142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 240.7% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 115.2% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. 74.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWO opened at $291.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $286.15 and a 200 day moving average of $273.92. The company has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $219.19 and a 1 year high of $317.62.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

