Zions Bancorporation National Association UT Invests $1.56 Million in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 18,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWR. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR opened at $92.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.61. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.17 and a fifty-two week high of $96.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

