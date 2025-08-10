Zions Bancorporation National Association UT Purchases Shares of 3,270 iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWV. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,153,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,678,000 after buying an additional 82,492 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,018,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,503,000 after buying an additional 74,379 shares during the last quarter. UNC Management Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. UNC Management Company Inc. now owns 575,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,407,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 501,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,347,000 after buying an additional 6,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 451,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,673,000 after buying an additional 3,386 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Up 0.7%

NYSEARCA IWV opened at $361.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $350.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $334.19. The firm has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52-week low of $273.60 and a 52-week high of $363.41.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

