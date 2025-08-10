Zions Bancorporation National Association UT Takes Position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ELCO Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 8,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Planning Advisors Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Investment Planning Advisors Inc. now owns 34,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.6%

JEPQ stock opened at $55.32 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.41. The stock has a market cap of $28.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $44.31 and a 52-week high of $58.54.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.4438 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

