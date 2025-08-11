10,236 Shares in iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM) Bought by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IAUM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust Micro during the 4th quarter worth $5,733,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Gold Trust Micro by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in iShares Gold Trust Micro by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust Micro during the 4th quarter worth $2,080,000. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust Micro during the 4th quarter worth $712,000.

iShares Gold Trust Micro Price Performance

IAUM stock opened at $33.89 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.68. iShares Gold Trust Micro has a 1-year low of $24.16 and a 1-year high of $34.37.

iShares Gold Trust Micro Profile

The iShares Gold Trust Micro (IAUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults. IAUM was launched on Jun 15, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

