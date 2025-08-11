18,897 Shares in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Bought by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 18,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of YETI. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in YETI during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in YETI during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in YETI during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in YETI by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in YETI by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on YETI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on YETI from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of YETI in a research note on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on YETI from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. KeyCorp raised YETI from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on YETI from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.31.

Shares of YETI opened at $32.65 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.20 and a 200 day moving average of $32.89. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.61 and a fifty-two week high of $45.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.52.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. YETI had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $445.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

