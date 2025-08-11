29,097 Shares in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Bought by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 29,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bayforest Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Confluent by 184.9% during the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 17,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 11,211 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Confluent during the 1st quarter worth $679,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Confluent during the 1st quarter worth $334,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Confluent by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,218,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,552,000 after acquiring an additional 226,500 shares during the period. Finally, Brio Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 1st quarter worth $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on CFLT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Confluent from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Cowen cut shares of Confluent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Confluent from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Confluent in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Confluent from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Confluent currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Confluent

In other news, Director Eric Vishria sold 15,476 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $386,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,154,400 shares in the company, valued at $28,860,000. The trade was a 1.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kong Phan sold 3,575 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.49, for a total transaction of $83,976.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 239,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,631,539.58. This trade represents a 1.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 486,669 shares of company stock valued at $11,439,593. Corporate insiders own 13.82% of the company’s stock.

Confluent Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CFLT opened at $16.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.98. Confluent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.19 and a twelve month high of $37.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.37 and a beta of 0.96.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $282.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.32 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 29.27% and a negative return on equity of 27.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

