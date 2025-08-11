9,047 Shares in Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA) Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 9,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Tyra Biosciences by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 94,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 4,034 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyra Biosciences

In other Tyra Biosciences news, Director Gilla Kaplan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total transaction of $309,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 59,623 shares in the company, valued at $614,713.13. This trade represents a 33.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 61,392 shares of company stock worth $628,358 in the last three months. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

Tyra Biosciences Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of TYRA stock opened at $10.45 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.53. The stock has a market cap of $554.79 million, a P/E ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 1.08. Tyra Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.42 and a 12 month high of $29.60.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tyra Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tyra Biosciences

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology in the United States. The company offers SNÅP, a precision medicine platform that enables drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing therapies targeting oncology and genetically defined conditions.

