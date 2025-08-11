Abcourt Mines (CVE:ABI) Shares Up 66.7% – Time to Buy?

Abcourt Mines Inc. (CVE:ABI – Get Free Report) shares traded up 66.7% during trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 8,814,002 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,957% from the average session volume of 428,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Abcourt Mines Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.05 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -32.13, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of C$59.96 million, a PE ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.57.

About Abcourt Mines

Abcourt Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and exploitation of gold mining properties in Canada. It also explores for silver and zinc deposits. Abcourt Mines Inc was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Rouyn-Noranda, Canada.

