Abcourt Mines (CVE:ABI) Trading 66.7% Higher – Should You Buy?

Abcourt Mines Inc. (CVE:ABI – Get Free Report) shares rose 66.7% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 8,814,002 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,957% from the average daily volume of 428,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Abcourt Mines Stock Up 66.7%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -32.13, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$59.96 million, a PE ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.05 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.05.

About Abcourt Mines

Abcourt Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and exploitation of gold mining properties in Canada. It also explores for silver and zinc deposits. Abcourt Mines Inc was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Rouyn-Noranda, Canada.

