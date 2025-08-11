Absci (ABSI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share and revenue of $1.39 million for the quarter.

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 million. Absci had a negative net margin of 2,232.13% and a negative return on equity of 53.69%. On average, analysts expect Absci to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ABSI opened at $2.84 on Monday. Absci has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $6.33. The stock has a market cap of $362.27 million, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.18.

In related news, insider Andreas Busch acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.04 per share, for a total transaction of $152,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 327,264 shares in the company, valued at $994,882.56. This trade represents a 18.03% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 10.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Absci by 145.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 46,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 27,775 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Absci by 279.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 55,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 40,901 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Absci by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 314,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 46,975 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in Absci by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,391,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after acquiring an additional 344,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Absci by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,445,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,286,000 after purchasing an additional 448,984 shares during the period. 52.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ABSI. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Absci from $7.00 to $6.40 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 28th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Absci from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Absci from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Absci in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.28.

Absci Corporation operates as a data-first generative artificial intelligence (AI) drug creation company in the United States. The company combines AI with scalable wet lab technologies to create biologics for patients. Its integrated drug creation platform is designed to improve upon traditional biologic drug discovery by using AI to simultaneously optimize multiple drug characteristics that may be important to development and therapeutic benefit.

