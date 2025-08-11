Accuray (ARAY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q4 2025 earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 13th. Analysts expect Accuray to post earnings of $0.03 per share and revenue of $123.78 million for the quarter.

Accuray Trading Up 5.3%

Shares of ARAY opened at $1.39 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. Accuray has a 1 year low of $1.14 and a 1 year high of $2.95.

Get Accuray alerts:

Institutional Trading of Accuray

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Accuray by 7.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,421,724 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 174,703 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Accuray by 762.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 162,922 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 144,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Accuray by 429.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 91,944 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 74,574 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Accuray

About Accuray

(Get Free Report)

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Japan, and China. It offers the CyberKnife platform, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of primary and metastatic tumors outside the brain, including tumors on or near the spine and in the breast, kidney, liver, lung, pancreas, and prostate.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Accuray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accuray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.