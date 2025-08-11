Aclarion (ACON) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Aclarion (NASDAQ:ACON – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($2.26) per share for the quarter.

Aclarion (NASDAQ:ACON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($9.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1,447.20) by $1,437.88. The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.02 million. Aclarion had a negative return on equity of 126.89% and a negative net margin of 12,227.10%. On average, analysts expect Aclarion to post $-263 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-217 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Aclarion alerts:

Aclarion Price Performance

Shares of ACON stock opened at $7.17 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.71. Aclarion has a fifty-two week low of $6.20 and a fifty-two week high of $3,499.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised Aclarion to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Wall Street Zen raised Aclarion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 31st.

View Our Latest Report on Aclarion

About Aclarion

(Get Free Report)

Aclarion, Inc, a healthcare technology company, leverages for Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy (MRS) in the United States. It develops NOCISCAN Post-Processor suite of software applications comprising NOCICALC that receives the raw un-processed NOCISCAN MRS exam data and post-processes that raw data into final spectra and performs various degenerative pain biomarker; and NOCIGRAM, a clinical decision support software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aclarion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclarion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.