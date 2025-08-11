Acorn Energy (OTCMKTS:ACFN) and American Battery Technology (NASDAQ:ABAT) Financial Contrast

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.9% of American Battery Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.0% of Acorn Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of American Battery Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Acorn Energy and American Battery Technology”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acorn Energy $11.95 million 5.78 $6.29 million $2.84 9.74 American Battery Technology $340,000.00 581.07 -$52.50 million ($0.92) -2.34

Profitability

Acorn Energy has higher revenue and earnings than American Battery Technology. American Battery Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Acorn Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Acorn Energy and American Battery Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acorn Energy 56.00% 78.08% 28.31% American Battery Technology -3,230.84% -74.43% -60.49%

Volatility and Risk

Acorn Energy has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Battery Technology has a beta of -2.2, indicating that its stock price is 320% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Acorn Energy beats American Battery Technology on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Acorn Energy

Acorn Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets wireless remote monitoring and control systems for various markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Power Generation (PG) Monitoring and Cathodic Protection (CP) Monitoring. The PG segment provides wireless remote monitoring and control systems, and services for critical assets, which include stand-by power generators, pumps, pumpjacks, light towers, turbines, compressors, fire pumps, and other industrial equipment; and Internet of Things applications. The CP segment offers remote monitoring and control products for cathodic protection systems utilized in gas pipelines for gas utilities market and pipeline operators. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

About American Battery Technology

American Battery Technology Company operates as a battery materials company. The company explores for resources of battery metals, such as such as lithium, nickel, cobalt, and manganese; and develops and commercializes technologies for the extraction of battery metals, as well as commercializes integrated process for the recycling of lithium-ion batteries. The company was formerly known as American Battery Metals Corporation. American Battery Technology Company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Reno, Nevada.

