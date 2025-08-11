Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Shares Purchased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 107.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,798 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,225,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $403,076,000 after acquiring an additional 56,740 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 134.0% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,134,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $138,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,277 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,910,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $94,028,000 after purchasing an additional 321,505 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,179,784 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,390,000 after purchasing an additional 121,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 973,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,064,000 after purchasing an additional 176,576 shares in the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total value of $404,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 18,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,454.60. This represents a 28.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Emily Halverson sold 2,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total value of $151,247.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 8,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,709.02. The trade was a 26.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,046 shares of company stock valued at $957,045. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Alaska Air Group from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on Alaska Air Group from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.83.

Shares of ALK opened at $52.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.43 and a 12 month high of $78.08.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.22. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

