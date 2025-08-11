AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF (NYSEARCA:SEPW) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF (NYSEARCA:SEPW – Free Report) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,873 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,647,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,764,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF by 103,950.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SEPW opened at $30.70 on Monday. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF has a 52 week low of $26.65 and a 52 week high of $30.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.24 million, a PE ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.25.

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF (SEPW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a one-year holding period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. SEPW was launched on Aug 31, 2023 and is issued by Allianz.

