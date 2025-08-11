Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s 3rd Largest Position

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. trimmed its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 232,837 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,025 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 4.0% of Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $44,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $222.69 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.38 and a 52 week high of $242.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.31.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, July 28th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $255.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.45.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $542,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 512,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,114,850. This trade represents a 0.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,643,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.43, for a total value of $609,059,211.06. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 883,779,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,649,402,587.43. The trade was a 0.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,101,037 shares of company stock valued at $5,674,726,368 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

