Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,063 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,725 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,036,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $885,478,000 after buying an additional 397,007 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,495,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,016,869 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $442,481,000 after buying an additional 54,987 shares during the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 28,975 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,357,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $2,153,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Westpark Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $271.00 price target (up previously from $249.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.45.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total value of $960,666,409.97. Following the transaction, the insider owned 897,722,088 shares in the company, valued at $201,816,902,603.28. The trade was a 0.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,101,037 shares of company stock valued at $5,674,726,368. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.2%

AMZN opened at $222.69 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $161.38 and a one year high of $242.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

