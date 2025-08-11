Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 344,459 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,971 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 2.1% of Sigma Planning Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $65,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc raised its position in Amazon.com by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $266.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.45.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.2%

AMZN stock opened at $222.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.38 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total value of $960,666,409.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 897,722,088 shares in the company, valued at $201,816,902,603.28. This represents a 0.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,101,037 shares of company stock valued at $5,674,726,368. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

