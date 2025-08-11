AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Bought by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,017 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 1.0% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. EWA LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 4.9% in the first quarter. EWA LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 0.3% during the first quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 22,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,930,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 1.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AME. Truist Financial raised their price objective on AMETEK from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.00.

AMETEK Stock Performance

AMETEK stock opened at $181.94 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.91. The stock has a market cap of $42.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.04. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.02 and a 1-year high of $198.33.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.09. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 20.60%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 19.97%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

