Analysts Set Expectations for ROAD Q4 Earnings

Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for Construction Partners in a research report issued on Friday, August 8th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Construction Partners’ current full-year earnings is $1.96 per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Baird R W upgraded Construction Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird set a $122.00 price target on Construction Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Construction Partners in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Construction Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

Construction Partners Trading Up 7.3%

NASDAQ:ROAD opened at $112.22 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.44. Construction Partners has a 52 week low of $56.52 and a 52 week high of $114.74. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). Construction Partners had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $779.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Construction Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Construction Partners

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Construction Partners in the first quarter worth $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Construction Partners in the first quarter worth $30,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 2,750.0% in the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 88.9% in the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Construction Partners in the first quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

About Construction Partners

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, constructs and maintains roadways in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, such as highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

