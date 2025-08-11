Analysts Set Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Price Target at $340.53

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $339.4737.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $271.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price target (up from $350.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $380.00 price target (up from $370.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price objective (up from $371.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Monday, July 14th.

NYSE ROK opened at $333.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $336.92 and a 200 day moving average of $294.28. The company has a market capitalization of $37.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.16, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.39. Rockwell Automation has a one year low of $215.00 and a one year high of $360.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.08, for a total value of $735,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 1,033 shares in the company, valued at $361,632.64. This represents a 67.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.32, for a total value of $118,454.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 4,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,838.16. This represents a 8.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,818 shares of company stock worth $1,944,708 over the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 64,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,364,000 after acquiring an additional 5,249 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 7,730.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 354,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,851,000 after acquiring an additional 350,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

