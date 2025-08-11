Analyzing Henkel AG & Co. (OTCMKTS:HENKY) & Sadot Group (NASDAQ:SDOT)

Sadot Group (NASDAQ:SDOT – Get Free Report) and Henkel AG & Co. (OTCMKTS:HENKY – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.3% of Sadot Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Henkel AG & Co. shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.4% of Sadot Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Sadot Group and Henkel AG & Co.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sadot Group 0.71% -4.85% -1.03% Henkel AG & Co. N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Ratings

Sadot Group has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Henkel AG & Co. has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Sadot Group and Henkel AG & Co., as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sadot Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 Henkel AG & Co. 0 0 1 1 3.50

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sadot Group and Henkel AG & Co.”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sadot Group $700.94 million 0.01 $3.99 million $0.23 4.01 Henkel AG & Co. $23.36 billion 1.33 $2.17 billion N/A N/A

Henkel AG & Co. has higher revenue and earnings than Sadot Group.

Summary

Henkel AG & Co. beats Sadot Group on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sadot Group

Sadot Group Inc. provides supply chain solutions that address growing food security challenges worldwide. The company is involved in the agri-commodity sourcing and trading operations for food/feed products, such as soybean meal, wheat, and corn; and farm operations, including producing grains and tree crops in Southern Africa. The company is also involved in the food service operations across the United States. The company was formerly known as Muscle Maker Inc. and changed its name to Sadot Group Inc. Sadot Group Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

About Henkel AG & Co.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies and beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Adhesive Technologies and Consumer Brands segments. The company offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; mobility and electronics; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries. It also provides hair styling, hair coloring, and hair care products; and body products, as well as distributes its products through brick-and-mortar stores, hair salons, and digital channels. In addition, the company offers heavy-duty and specialty detergents, fabric softeners, laundry performance enhancers, and other fabric care products; hand and automatic dishwashing products; cleaners for bathroom and toilet applications; household, glass, and specialty cleaners; and insect control products. The company was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany.

