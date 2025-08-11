Analyzing Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC) and Ferrovial (NASDAQ:FER)

Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC – Get Free Report) and Ferrovial (NASDAQ:FER – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Smith Douglas Homes has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ferrovial has a beta of 0.15, suggesting that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.3% of Ferrovial shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smith Douglas Homes 1.43% 1.74% 1.38% Ferrovial N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Smith Douglas Homes and Ferrovial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smith Douglas Homes 1 4 0 0 1.80 Ferrovial 0 3 2 0 2.40

Smith Douglas Homes presently has a consensus price target of $18.90, indicating a potential upside of 2.55%. Given Smith Douglas Homes’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Smith Douglas Homes is more favorable than Ferrovial.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Smith Douglas Homes and Ferrovial”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smith Douglas Homes $975.46 million 0.97 $16.07 million $1.59 11.59 Ferrovial $9.90 billion 3.93 N/A N/A N/A

Smith Douglas Homes has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ferrovial.

About Smith Douglas Homes

Smith Douglas Homes Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family homes in the southeastern United States. It also provides closing, escrow, and title insurance services. The company sells its products to entry-level and empty-nest homebuyers. Smith Douglas Homes Corp. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Woodstock, Georgia.

About Ferrovial

Ferrovial SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, financing, operation, and maintenance of transport infrastructure and urban services internationally. It operates through four segments: Construction, Toll Roads, Airports, and Energy Infrastructures and Mobility. The company designs and executes various public and private works, including the construction of public infrastructure; and develops, finances, and operates toll roads. It also develops, finances, and operates airports; and develops, finances, and operates power transmission lines and renewable energy generation plants, as well as offers mobility and waste management plants and services to the mining industry in Chile. In addition, the company promotes, constructs, and operates energy generation and transmission infrastructures. The company was founded in 1952 and is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

