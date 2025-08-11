Annovis Bio (ANVS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 13th. Analysts expect Annovis Bio to post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter.

Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.15. On average, analysts expect Annovis Bio to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:ANVS opened at $2.56 on Monday. Annovis Bio has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $10.54. The company has a market cap of $49.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.26.

ANVS has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Annovis Bio from $30.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Annovis Bio from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Annovis Bio has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Annovis Bio stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS – Free Report) by 20.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,287 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,674 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.94% of Annovis Bio worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 15.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead product candidate is Buntanetap, which has completed three Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, and other chronic neurodegenerative diseases.

