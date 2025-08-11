Apollon Financial LLC Has $22.07 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Apollon Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 203,615 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 11,943 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 5.2% of Apollon Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Apollon Financial LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $22,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 198.2% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 134.8% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $182.67 on Monday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $183.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $159.82 and its 200 day moving average is $133.62. The company has a market cap of $4.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 58.93, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The business had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.29%.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.75.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.38, for a total value of $13,678,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 73,223,225 shares in the company, valued at $13,354,451,775.50. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.06, for a total value of $4,921,578.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 2,956,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,501,340.56. The trade was a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,687,440 shares of company stock valued at $862,095,782. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

