Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Follow Now – August 8th

SoundHound AI, Tempus AI, and Super Micro Computer are the three Artificial Intelligence stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Artificial intelligence stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop, produce or heavily integrate AI technologies—such as machine learning algorithms, natural language processing or computer vision—into their products and services. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to the potential growth and innovation driven by the expanding use of AI across industries. These companies can range from specialized AI startups to established technology giants incorporating AI into a wide array of offerings. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Artificial Intelligence stocks within the last several days.

SoundHound AI (SOUN)

SoundHound AI, Inc. develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

NASDAQ:SOUN traded up $3.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.93. 142,711,118 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,879,535. SoundHound AI has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $24.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.69 and its 200-day moving average is $10.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.28 and a beta of 2.57.

Tempus AI (TEM)

Tempus AI Inc. is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

Shares of TEM traded up $2.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.38. The stock had a trading volume of 21,164,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,419,899. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.71. Tempus AI has a 12-month low of $31.36 and a 12-month high of $91.45. The firm has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 4.98.

Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Shares of NASDAQ SMCI traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.37. 21,350,483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,007,859. Super Micro Computer has a 52-week low of $17.25 and a 52-week high of $66.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 5.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.43.

