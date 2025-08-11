Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 7,621 Shares of The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX – Free Report) by 52.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,206 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,621 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Real Brokerage were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Real Brokerage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Real Brokerage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Real Brokerage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Real Brokerage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Real Brokerage by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. 53.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Real Brokerage alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Real Brokerage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Jones Trading restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Real Brokerage in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Real Brokerage in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Real Brokerage Stock Down 3.7%

REAX opened at $3.94 on Monday. The Real Brokerage Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $6.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.45. The company has a market capitalization of $779.15 million, a P/E ratio of -78.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Real Brokerage had a negative return on equity of 35.33% and a negative net margin of 0.78%. The business had revenue of $540.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.58 million. Equities analysts anticipate that The Real Brokerage Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Real Brokerage declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, May 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 17.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Real Brokerage

(Free Report)

The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate technology company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: North American Brokerage, Real Title, and One Real Mortgage. It offers brokerage, title, and mortgage broker services. The company is based in Miami, Florida.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Real Brokerage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Brokerage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.