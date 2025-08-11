Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 16,964 BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 16,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BBAI. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in BigBear.ai by 316.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 149,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 113,253 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in BigBear.ai by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,790,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,768,000 after acquiring an additional 23,994 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in BigBear.ai by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,591 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BigBear.ai by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,197,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,780,000 after acquiring an additional 38,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of BigBear.ai by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 78,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,797 shares in the last quarter. 7.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of BigBear.ai from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st.

BigBear.ai Price Performance

Shares of BBAI stock opened at $7.13 on Monday. BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $10.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 3.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.00 and a 200-day moving average of $4.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at BigBear.ai

In related news, Director Dorothy D. Hayes sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total value of $93,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 255,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,860.40. This represents a 9.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Julie Peffer sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.40, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 634,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,790,273.20. The trade was a 7.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,924 shares of company stock valued at $473,416 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BigBear.ai Profile

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

